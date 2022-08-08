Hunger Forcing HIV Positive People in Otuke to Abandon ARVs

In short
Most of the affected persons are the elderly, children and Persons living with HIV and AIDS, many of whom have now abandoned the regimen that is used to slow the rate at which HIV multiplies in the body. The treatment which prevents HIV from replicating and boosts the immunity of patients has to be taken with food, according to medical experts.
Hunger Forcing HIV Positive People in Otuke to Abandon ARVs8 Aug 2022, 13:20 Comments 187 Views Otuke District, Uganda Health Human rights Lifestyle Updates
In short
Mentioned: Otuke District Local Government
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.