Hungry KCCA Road Sweeper Collapses and Dies, Colleagues Protest Salary Non-payment

15 Nov 2021, 19:06 Comments 257 Views Politics Report
A KCCA truck in Bwaise transporting the body of their casual worker Sam Nsamba and his family to Mubende for burrial

The protest which they staged at Kawempe division office was triggered by the death of their colleague Sam Lugya Nsamba who fainted last week while on duty while sweeping Buwambo Road in Mpererwe.

 

