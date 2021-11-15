Hungry KCCA Road Sweeper Collapses and Dies, Colleagues Protest Salary Non-payment

In short
The protest which they staged at Kawempe division office was triggered by the death of their colleague Sam Lugya Nsamba who fainted last week while on duty while sweeping Buwambo Road in Mpererwe.
Hungry KCCA Road Sweeper Collapses and Dies, Colleagues Protest Salary Non-payment15 Nov 2021, 19:06 Comments 257 Views Politics Report
A KCCA truck in Bwaise transporting the body of their casual worker Sam Nsamba and his family to Mubende for burrial
In short
