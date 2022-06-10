HURIPEC Engaging MPs to Trace COVID-19 Resources

MPs brainstorm during the Transparency and Accountability for Covid-19 Resources – TACOR discourse at the School of Law, Makerere Universisty. Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short

Dr Zahara Nampewo, the Executive Director of the Department highlighted that since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of USD 2,001 million (about 7. 458 billion Shillings) was committed by various Development Partners through Loans and Grants as support interventions for the control and management of the disease.