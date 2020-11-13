In short
Private Paul Lotukei was found guilty of murdering Pamela Nayebale, 26, and her nine-month-old son, Owen Kumererwa, both residents of Kitumba village in Nyakigumba Sub County, Bunyangabu district.
Husband of 5 Wives Jailed 90 Years for Murdering Young Mother and Baby Top story13 Nov 2020, 19:35 Comments 387 Views Court Crime Report
In short
Mentioned: Felix Nyero Gabriel Mavenjina George William Kabanza Jonathan Talemwa Mukomboti Pamela Nayebale Paul Lotukei UPDF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.