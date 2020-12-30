In short
Tom Darlington Balojja, a friend to the deceased’s family confirms that the duo also fell sick shortly after the death of Nakasirye, and their conditions continued deteriorating until Tuesday.
Husband of Deceased Kyotera Woman MP Succumbs to Covid-19
The Former Kyotera Woman MP Robina and her Husband Joseph Ssentongo, both succumbed to COVID-19 in a space of one week
Mentioned: Covid-19 pandemic MINISTRY OF HEALTH
