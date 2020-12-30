Ezekiel Ssekweyama
12:27

Husband of Deceased Kyotera Woman MP Succumbs to Covid-19

30 Dec 2020, 12:24 Comments 164 Views Masaka, Uganda Health Lifestyle Updates
The Former Kyotera Woman MP Robina and her Husband Joseph Ssentongo, both succumbed to COVID-19 in a space of one week

The Former Kyotera Woman MP Robina and her Husband Joseph Ssentongo, both succumbed to COVID-19 in a space of one week

In short
Tom Darlington Balojja, a friend to the deceased’s family confirms that the duo also fell sick shortly after the death of Nakasirye, and their conditions continued deteriorating until Tuesday.

 

Tagged with: Fallen Kyotera Woman MP Robina Ssentongo Three Family Members succumb to COVID-19
Mentioned: Covid-19 pandemic MINISTRY OF HEALTH

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.