Kukunda Judith
I Arrested Kipoi Without Knowing His Offences- Witness

29 Oct 2018, 18:27 Comments 220 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Inspector of Police Bernard Turyamureeba Testifying Against Former MP Kipoi Kukunda Judith

Inspector of Police Bernard Turyamureeba Testifying Against Former MP Kipoi Login to license this image from 1$.

Turyamureeba also said that by the time he arrested Kipoi, he didnt inform the then Flying Squad Commander, Nixon Agasirwe, saying he didnt have formal arresting orders for the former legislator save for the instructions from the late Kaweesi.

 

