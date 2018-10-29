I Arrested Kipoi Without Knowing His Offences- Witness

In short
Turyamureeba also said that by the time he arrested Kipoi, he didnt inform the then Flying Squad Commander, Nixon Agasirwe, saying he didnt have formal arresting orders for the former legislator save for the instructions from the late Kaweesi.
I Arrested Kipoi Without Knowing His Offences- Witness29 Oct 2018, 18:27 Comments 220 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Inspector of Police Bernard Turyamureeba Testifying Against Former MP Kipoi Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.