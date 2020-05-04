Candia Stephen
17:58

I Assaulted Fr. Ejoyi Out of Anger-Vicar General Top story

4 May 2020, 17:53 Comments 200 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Human rights Religion Updates
Monsignor Kasto Adeti during interview with URN at his residential offices in Ediofe.

Monsignor Kasto Adeti during interview with URN at his residential offices in Ediofe.

In short
According to Monsignor Adeti, they secured a court order and contracted Apollo Court Bailifs to evict Fr. Ejoyi from Ediofe parish since he has become a nuisance but the bailiffs have failed to act despite pocketing Shillings 150,000 in eviction fees.

 

Tagged with: assault monsignor kasto adeti

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.