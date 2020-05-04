In short
According to Monsignor Adeti, they secured a court order and contracted Apollo Court Bailifs to evict Fr. Ejoyi from Ediofe parish since he has become a nuisance but the bailiffs have failed to act despite pocketing Shillings 150,000 in eviction fees.
I Assaulted Fr. Ejoyi Out of Anger-Vicar General Top story4 May 2020, 17:53 Comments 200 Views Arua, Uganda Crime Human rights Religion Updates
In short
Tagged with: assault monsignor kasto adeti
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.