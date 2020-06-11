I Cleared Corrupt Crowd from URA – Museveni

In short
The officials who resigned last month at URA are Dicksons Kateshumbwa, the head of domestic taxes, Henry Saka, from domestic taxes, Silajji Kanyesigye, the commissioner in the large taxpayer's office and Samuel Kahima, a manager in charge of rulings and interpretations.
I Cleared Corrupt Crowd from URA – Museveni11 Jun 2020, 18:11 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: URA corruption budget 2020/21 yoweri Museveni
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.