In short
Kiconco wants court to declare that the contested land belongs to him and the occupants are there illegally. He faults KCCA for failing to demolish property illegally erected on his land. He also faults Namuganza for overstepping her ministerial powers when she directed the occupants to stay on the contented land until she communicates otherwise.
I Didn't Sell Land to Lusanja People – Administrator Top story5 Aug 2019, 18:19 Comments 223 Views Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Attorney General Medard kiconco Paul Katabazi Bitarabeho lusanja evicted victims lusanja evictions
Mentioned: City Authority Crispa Bitarabeho Director of Criminal Investigations Department of Police Esther Rebecca Nasambu Grace Akullo Lands Persis Namuganza Lusanja Wakiso District Medard Kiconco Nabweru Chief Paul Katabazi Bitarabeho Persis Namuganza Richard Babu Tadeo Asiimwe
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.