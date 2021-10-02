I Fled My Parents’ Home Because They Wanted to Cut My Genitals

In short
“I wouldn’t wish any girls to experience what I went through. I was cut at 10 years and I bled for three weeks. They told me that the cutting had not been done very well. They repeated the exercise and I almost died. I cannot allow my two daughters to experience the same.” - a 35-year old local Councilor.
I Fled My Parents’ Home Because They Wanted to Cut My Genitals2 Oct 2021, 13:41 Comments 175 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
