Kato Joseph
13:51

I Fled My Parents’ Home Because They Wanted to Cut My Genitals

2 Oct 2021, 13:41 Comments 175 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Some of the grils who have fled their parents' homes in Amudat

In short
“I wouldn’t wish any girls to experience what I went through. I was cut at 10 years and I bled for three weeks. They told me that the cutting had not been done very well. They repeated the exercise and I almost died. I cannot allow my two daughters to experience the same.” - a 35-year old local Councilor.

 

