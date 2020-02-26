Olive Nakatudde
19:21

I Have Handed Over A United, Vibrant Church - Ntagali Top story

26 Feb 2020
The Archbishop-elect for the Church of Uganda, the Rt. Rev. Steven Kaziimba Mugalu.

In short
The administrative handover comes three days ahead of the enthronement of Rt. Rev. Dr Steven Kazimba Mugalu as the 9th Archbishop of the Church of Uganda. The event will be held at St. Paul Cathedral Namirembe. A week later, Ntagali will equally relinquish the Episcopal and Ecclesiastical Authority of the Diocese of Kampala at All Saints’ Cathedral, Kampala.

 

Tagged with: Arch-Bishop of the Church of Uganda Stanley Ntagali Archbishop elect Kazimba Mugalu

