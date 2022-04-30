Michael Wambi
I Haven’t Been Convinced On Why DGF Was Closed-EU Envoy

30 Apr 2022, 13:16 Comments 160 Views Politics Parliament Analysis
Ambassador Attilio Pacifici says DGF was the only facility supporting free and Independent Media in Uganda

In short
In an interview with URN Ambassador, Pacifici, says that the EU under the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) was supporting Independent media organizations, whose fund was halted by the President.

 

