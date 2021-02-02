I Opposed Revival of National Airline- Minister Kasaija

In short
According to Kasaija, when the idea was fronted in the cabinet he and other people were of the view that the government should slow down on the revival or form an East African Airline.
I Opposed Revival of National Airline- Minister Kasaija2 Feb 2021, 15:15 Comments 253 Views Entebbe International Airport, Kitaasa Rd, Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance East Africa Report
In short
Tagged with: Uganda Airlines Company
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.