I ordered Removal of Staff Association Leaders from Webmail – Nawangwe

In short
“This is to inform you that the directive to remove you from the webmail list was made by me due to your misuse of the privilege accorded to you in contravention of the provisions of the communications policy of the university,” writes Nawangwe to staff leaders.
18 Aug 2019 Kampala, Uganda
