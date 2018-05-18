I Support Land Grabbers – Mwenda

In short
Speaking at the 8th Annual High Level Policy Dialogue on the Budget in Kampala, organized by policy think tank Advocates Coalition for Development and Environment ACODE, Mwenda said land grabbers who want to do commercial farming is actually good for the country.
I Support Land Grabbers – Mwenda18 May 2018, 11:48 Comments 145 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Crime Report
Andrew Mwenda (left) in a spirited defence of land grabbers. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.