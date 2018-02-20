I Was Blindfolded For Four Months, says Journalist Isaac Bakka

In short

Reverend Captain Isaac Bakka, a veteran journalist, ex-soldier and clergyman was blindfolded from his first day of abduction until Wednesday last week when he was taken to Kireka Police Station. According to Bakka, 68, who is currently being held in Luzira Upper Prison, he was received by three police officers at Kireka Police Station who informed him that they had received him from Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence CMI.