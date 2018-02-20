Olive Nakatudde & Blanshe Musinguzi
08:58

I Was Blindfolded For Four Months, says Journalist Isaac Bakka

20 Feb 2018, 08:02 Comments 215 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Reverend Captain Isaac Bakka Courtesy Photo

Reverend Captain Isaac Bakka Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Reverend Captain Isaac Bakka, a veteran journalist, ex-soldier and clergyman was blindfolded from his first day of abduction until Wednesday last week when he was taken to Kireka Police Station. According to Bakka, 68, who is currently being held in Luzira Upper Prison, he was received by three police officers at Kireka Police Station who informed him that they had received him from Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence CMI.

 

Tagged with: reverend captain isaac bakka journalist bakka bakka blindfolded for four months unknown safe house kireka police station nakawa chief magistrate’s court chief magistrate jameson karemani luzira upper prison journalists kidnapped journalists abducted freedom of the press

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.