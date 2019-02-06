I was Coerced to Buy National Bank of Commerce – Sudhir

Sudhir Ruparelia, the former Vice Chairman of Crane Bank Board of Directors appearing before COSASE. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Sudhir says that Crane Bank was never interested in acquiring the assets and liabilities of the National Bank of Commerce-NBC, but was coerced by former Central Bank Executive Director Supervision, Justine Bagyenda, through a phone call placed to former Crane Bank Managing Director A.R Kalan.