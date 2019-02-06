Olive Nakatudde
19:27

I was Coerced to Buy National Bank of Commerce – Sudhir

6 Feb 2019, 19:26 Comments 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Sudhir Ruparelia, the former Vice Chairman of Crane Bank Board of Directors appearing before COSASE. Olive Nakatudde

Sudhir Ruparelia, the former Vice Chairman of Crane Bank Board of Directors appearing before COSASE. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Sudhir says that Crane Bank was never interested in acquiring the assets and liabilities of the National Bank of Commerce-NBC, but was coerced by former Central Bank Executive Director Supervision, Justine Bagyenda, through a phone call placed to former Crane Bank Managing Director A.R Kalan.

 

Tagged with: former vice chairman of crane bank board businessman sudhir ruparelia national bank of commerce

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.