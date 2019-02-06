I was Coerced to Buy National Bank of Commerce – Sudhir

In short
Sudhir says that Crane Bank was never interested in acquiring the assets and liabilities of the National Bank of Commerce-NBC, but was coerced by former Central Bank Executive Director Supervision, Justine Bagyenda, through a phone call placed to former Crane Bank Managing Director A.R Kalan.
I was Coerced to Buy National Bank of Commerce – Sudhir6 Feb 2019, 19:26 Comments 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Sudhir Ruparelia, the former Vice Chairman of Crane Bank Board of Directors appearing before COSASE. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.