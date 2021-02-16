In short
Delivering his sermon to Christians at St. Paul Church of Uganda in Wii-gweng village, Bishop Ogwal said he felt hesitant to accept the change of plan. He disclosed to Christians that he felt that the prayers should have taken place at Namirembe Cathedral, the provincial cathedral of the Church of Uganda after being moved from the martyrs’ home village in Wii-gweng.
I Wasn't Comfortable With Commemoration of Luwum's Anniversary at State House-Bishop Ogwal
Retired Northern Uganda Diocese Bishop Benoni Ogwal Abwang giving sernon at the 44th commemoration for St Janani Luwum at St Paul's Chuurch of Uganda Wii gweng on Tuesday.
In short
