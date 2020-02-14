In short
The new Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi has said his first role in the Attorney General’s Office will be to deal with questionable court awards that are currently draining the judiciary.
I will Deal with Questionable Court Awards - Kafuuzi
14 Feb 2020
