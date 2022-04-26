Kato Joseph
I Will Never Forget My Sacking from RDC Job After Only 10 Months

26 Apr 2022 Kampala, Uganda
Dan Ndikumwami with soldiers during community service as deputy RDC Kisoro

“I was appointed on May 24, 2021, by President Yoweri Museveni. But in the recent reshuffle, our names were not there. I had served for only a few months. No reasons were given to us for the sacking. We don’t know what was the process and we don’t know what happened,” Ndikumwami told URN in an interview.

 

