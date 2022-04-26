I Will Never Forget My Sacking from RDC Job After Only 10 Months

In short
“I was appointed on May 24, 2021, by President Yoweri Museveni. But in the recent reshuffle, our names were not there. I had served for only a few months. No reasons were given to us for the sacking. We don’t know what was the process and we don’t know what happened,” Ndikumwami told URN in an interview.
I Will Never Forget My Sacking from RDC Job After Only 10 Months26 Apr 2022, 07:35 Comments 85 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
