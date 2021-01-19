I Won’t Cling To Leadership; Kitgum Woman MP Elect Aber

In short
Aber told Uganda Radio Network in an interview Tuesday that leaders should be able to groom others who will take over their positions to avoid scenarios of clinging to office.
I Won’t Cling To Leadership; Kitgum Woman MP Elect Aber19 Jan 2021, 15:56 Comments 133 Views Kitgum, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 Parliamentary election Lilian Aber, Kitgum District Woman Member of Parliament Elect
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.