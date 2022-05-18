In short
The first study to test this new technology that started with COVID-19 vaccines will have sites in Rwanda and South Africa which are building on recent findings from a similar trial conducted among healthy adults in the US where researchers found vaccination induced the targeted immune responses in 97% of recipients.
IAVI, Moderna Launch First-in-Africa Clinical Trial of mRNA HIV Vaccine
