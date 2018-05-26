Ibanda Farmers on Anthranx Alert

In short
The outbreak of Anthrax was confirmed in Engali Sub county of Kiruhura district two weeks ago and has so far claimed 0ver 30 animals and left over 18 people hospitalized after being infected with the disease following the consumption of animals that died from the disease.
Ibanda Farmers on Anthranx Alert26 May 2018, 17:08 Comments 246 Views Ibanda, Uganda Agriculture Analysis
In short
Tagged with: anthrax disease disease uganda people animals
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.