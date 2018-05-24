Anthony Kushaba
Ibanda Police investigates Murder of 50 -Year Old Woman

24 May 2018, 13:02 Comments 125 Views Mbarara, Uganda Crime Analysis

Police in Ibanda district are investigating the circumstances under which a 50 year old woman was hacked to death.Georgious Tumuhairwe a resident of Rwomuhoro II in Rwengo Parish of Kicence sub county was last evening found dead in his room with multiple cuts all over her body.

 

