Ibanda Police investigates Murder of 50 -Year Old Woman

In short
Police in Ibanda district are investigating the circumstances under which a 50 year old woman was hacked to death.Georgious Tumuhairwe a resident of Rwomuhoro II in Rwengo Parish of Kicence sub county was last evening found dead in his room with multiple cuts all over her body.
Ibanda Police investigates Murder of 50 -Year Old Woman24 May 2018, 13:02 Comments 125 Views Mbarara, Uganda Crime Analysis
In short
Tagged with: uganda people uganda police force murder charges
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.