Uncharacteristically generous for a politician, Abiriga was the kind of person who does not want to see someone suffering. He would use his meager income as RDC to buy and slaughter a bull, and eat it with his people.
Ibrahim Abiriga: Voice of the Voiceless par Excellence Top story11 Jun 2018, 15:58 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda 2016 Elections Parliament Politics Analysis
MP Ibrahim Abiriga was gunned down on Friday Login to license this image from 1$.
