David Rupiny
16:09

Ibrahim Abiriga: Voice of the Voiceless par Excellence Top story

11 Jun 2018, 15:58 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda 2016 Elections Parliament Politics Analysis
MP Ibrahim Abiriga was gunned down on Friday Courtesy of Parliament of Uganda

MP Ibrahim Abiriga was gunned down on Friday Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Uncharacteristically generous for a politician, Abiriga was the kind of person who does not want to see someone suffering. He would use his meager income as RDC to buy and slaughter a bull, and eat it with his people.

 

Tagged with: the other side of ibrahim abiriga that most ugandans did not know the assassination of arua municipality mp ibrahim abiriga
Mentioned: ibrahim abiriga

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.