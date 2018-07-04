Kukunda Judith
ICC Asks Uganda to Build Capacity of Prosecuting War Crimes

4 Jul 2018, 18:48 Comments 152 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Mirjam Blaak Sow, Ugandas Ambassador in Brussels says that the States should try as much as possible to have most of the core crimes tried in their countries instead of letting the ICC to intervene, because national justice cannot be achieved through an International Court.

 

