ICC Hears Further Evidence Of LRA Spiritualism As Ongwen Trial Resumes

In short
Emori explained to court how the LRA military council was made of spirits, which directed Kony on the affairs of the rebel group including when or how to abduct civilians, set land mines, attack enemy forces or hide from the enemies without striking.
ICC Hears Further Evidence Of LRA Spiritualism As Ongwen Trial Resumes23 Oct 2018, 17:56 Comments 103 Views Gulu, Uganda Court East Africa Security Updates
Dominic Ongwen During His Trial At the International Criminal Court ICC Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.