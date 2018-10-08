Alex Otto
19:39

ICC: High Demand For Prosthetic Limbs In Northern Uganda

8 Oct 2018, 19:39 Comments 82 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Orhopedic workshop in Gulu Alex Otto

In short
The International Criminal court ICC has said that there is high demand for prosthetic limbs in northern Uganda following an end to insurgency.

 

Mentioned: international criminal court northern uganda

