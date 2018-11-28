In short
Prosecution trial lawyer Adesola Adeboyejo says they are critically following the evidence already shared by the twelve defense witnesses who testified between October 1 and November 23. She says of deep interests to prosecution is the evidence of the first Defense witness Rwot Yusuf Adek Okwonga.
ICC Prosecution Team in Uganda to Unpack Ongwen's Defense28 Nov 2018, 18:49 Comments 122 Views Gulu, Uganda Court Northern Politics Analysis
