Maria Mabinty Kamara, the ICC Outreach Officer for Uganda, told URN in an interview Tuesday that the additional information will help determine the type and modalities of reparations the judges could decide upon.
ICC Seeks Additional Information from Victims Of Ongwen's Crimes
20 Dec 2022, 16:15
Gulu, Uganda
Tagged with: Dominic Ongwen ICC
