ICC Seeks Additional Information from Victims Of Ongwen's Crimes

20 Dec 2022
Dominic Ongwen at the ICC.

Maria Mabinty Kamara, the ICC Outreach Officer for Uganda, told URN in an interview Tuesday that the additional information will help determine the type and modalities of reparations the judges could decide upon.

 

