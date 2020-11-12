Alex Otto
20:21

ICC Sets Date For Dominic Ongwen Judgement

12 Nov 2020, 20:13 Kampala, Uganda
Dominic Ongwen Dominic Ongwen, a former commander of the LRA charged with 70 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the ICC Dominic Ochola

In short
Ogwen whose trial started on December 6, 2016, is accused of 70 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed in Northern Uganda while with the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA).

 

