In short
Ogwen whose trial started on December 6, 2016, is accused of 70 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed in Northern Uganda while with the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA).
ICC Sets Date For Dominic Ongwen Judgement Top story12 Nov 2020, 20:13 Comments 231 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Dominic Ongwen Dominic Ongwen, a former commander of the LRA charged with 70 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity at the ICC Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.