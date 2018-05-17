Peter Labeja
ICC Trial Screening Comforts Ongwen's Relatives

17 May 2018 Gulu, Uganda
Residents of Coorom Watching The Screening of the Summary of The Trial of Dominic Ongwen Recently Peter Labeja

In short
Morrish Komakech, the Focal Point person of the ICC Field Outreach in Coorom village, says the perception of Ongwens relatives towards his trial has changed after understanding his rights as an accused person before the court.

 

