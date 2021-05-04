Iceland Boosts Hygiene, Education Among Buikwe Fishing Communities

Some of the classroom blocks renovated at Kiwanyi primary school at Nyenga sub county in Buikwe district.

In short

The agency through Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene-WASH constructed 100 modern toilets at various landing sites of the fishing villages and 71 toilets at selected schools, as well as establishing 25 solar min water points supplying piped water to 103 Aquatech water taps. it also renovated 43 government aided primary and four secondary schools using various contractors.