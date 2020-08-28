ICPAU New Council Suspended As Mafabi Settles Dispute

In short
Mafabi ran to high court early this month when the accountants body refused to renew his practising certificate and that of his company MTC Associates for 2020. ICPAU accused Mafabi of not submitting application for renewal on time but the former says all his applications were submitted on time.
ICPAU New Council Suspended As Mafabi Settles Dispute28 Aug 2020, 06:53 Comments 172 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Business and finance Updates
