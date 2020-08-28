Mwesigwa Alon
ICPAU New Council Suspended As Mafabi Settles Dispute

28 Aug 2020 Kampala, Uganda
Nandala Mafabi sued accountants' body for not renewing his practicing certificate

In short
Mafabi ran to high court early this month when the accountants body refused to renew his practising certificate and that of his company MTC Associates for 2020. ICPAU accused Mafabi of not submitting application for renewal on time but the former says all his applications were submitted on time.

 

