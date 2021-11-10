ICT Minister Directs NITA-U to Reduce Internet Cost

In short
Ssebugwawo says that now that the internet is increasingly becoming a must-have for all businesses, it’s important that its cost is affordable especially for startups and small business enterprises. She was speaking today at the Ministry of ICT in Kampala to inaugurate the first-ever Business Processing Outsourcing -BPO and Innovation Council.
ICT Minister Directs NITA-U to Reduce Internet Cost10 Nov 2021, 19:04 Comments 132 Views Business and finance Updates
