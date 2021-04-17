ICT Minister Inspects Communication Network At Busia One Stop Border

In short
The minister told journalists that the interference in the communication network isn’t only bad for business but is also a security threat to the area. She promised to relay the challenges to the telecom regulator, the Uganda Communication Commission-UCC for quick intervention.
ICT Minister Inspects Communication Network At Busia One Stop Border17 Apr 2021, 11:43 Comments 185 Views Busia Uganda, Uganda Science and technology Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.