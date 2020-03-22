ICT Ministry Bans Press Conferences

In short
Nabakooba said while information is very important in the fight against further spread of the disease, journalists will now have to get information through phone calls or individual interviews than gatherings.
ICT Ministry Bans Press Conferences22 Mar 2020, 11:09 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Lifestyle Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID -19 Outbreak press conferences banned
Mentioned: Ministry of ICT Uganda Media Center
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.