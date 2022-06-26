ICT Ministry Finalises PDM Management Information System-Minister

In short
Under the arrangement, the Ministry of ICT intends to buy devices, particularly computers, to give parish chiefs and train them and other government leaders on how to collect information and feed it to the central database for monitoring.
ICT Ministry Finalises PDM Management Information System-Minister26 Jun 2022, 11:24 Comments 210 Views Kasese, Uganda Science and technology Updates
The State minister of ICT says they are working with UBOS to ensure data being collected is well fed into the system
