In short
Tumusiime accused government officials of using the free airtime slots to account for money that had been budgeted for media spend. He also castigated government officials for sometimes failing to turn up for scheduled government radio programs and yet advertisers who could have booked space have been turned away.
ICT Ministry Rejects Plea to Scrap Free Airtime for Gov't29 Sep 2020, 18:48 Comments 73 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Judith Nabakooba
Mentioned: Ministry of Information and Communications Technology - ICT Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Uganda Media Owners Association
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.