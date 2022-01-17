In short

Last year, Cabinet approved the implementation of Parish Development Model as a delivery strategy for transitioning households out of the subsistence to income economy, with effect from 1st July, 2021.



















The ICT Ministry was then charged with the responsibility of spearheading Pillar 5 of the model that deals with ‘Community Data’. This involves setting up the Parish Development Management Information System (PDMIS) to validate information on the beneficiaries, evaluate the livelihood and standards of living of people and tracking the progress and performance of the different pillars so as to report real time implication of the programme.