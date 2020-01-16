Alex Otto
12:15

ICT Ministry Seeks UGX 92b to Assign Addresses to Locations

16 Jan 2020, 12:13 Comments 125 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Science and technology Updates
A house for sale in Mbuya. Real estate players want different laws for residential and commercial tenancies. Photo by Knight Frank Uganda

A house for sale in Mbuya. Real estate players want different laws for residential and commercial tenancies. Photo by Knight Frank Uganda

In short
Vincent Bagire, Permanent Secretary Ministry of ICT says the move is aimed at ensuring security, accessibly, service delivery and also help enhance the location of places in the country.

 

Tagged with: Addresses ICT Ministry seeks 90 bn Parliament location and address service delivery
Mentioned: ICT Ministry Parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.