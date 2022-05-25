Edward Eninu
ICU Embarks on Tree Planting

Clan leaders plant a tree in Bukedea.

Emmanuel Edulu, the Director of Akogo Concepts Ltd, which is behind the campaign, says that they expect to plant over 50 million different tree species in the targeted areas. He says the move is geared toward restoring the environment, which has been affected by human activities.

 

