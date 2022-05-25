ICU Embarks on Tree Planting

In short
Emmanuel Edulu, the Director of Akogo Concepts Ltd, which is behind the campaign, says that they expect to plant over 50 million different tree species in the targeted areas. He says the move is geared toward restoring the environment, which has been affected by human activities.
ICU Embarks on Tree Planting25 May 2022, 11:15 Comments 91 Views Soroti, Uganda Environment Updates
In short
Tagged with: Fighting environmental degradation ICU and Akogo Festivals partnership prof. patrick ogwang tree planting campaign in teso
Mentioned: Iteso Cultural Union National Forestry Authority
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.