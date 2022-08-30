In short
When contacted by our reporter, Omome said that they have defied the court decision because it is biased. Omome and other members of Emolot’s leadership argue that while the court has barred them from conducting any cultural activities, the other faction led by William Alloch, the Chairperson of ICU Founder members is progressing with their cultural activities.
ICU Leaders Defy Court Orders
30 Aug 2022
