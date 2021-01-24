In short
MTN says the current level of digitization in the country is not yet at a stage where such a mass service would require an ID.
ID Requirement to Withdraw Mobile Money Can't Work-MTN24 Jan 2021, 16:26 Comments 349 Views Business and finance Report
A notice with an MTN logo, notifying mobile money customers of the 'new' identification rewuirement. MTN has denied issuing it
In short
Tagged with: Mobile Money
Mentioned: MTN Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.