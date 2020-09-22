Ezekiel Ssekweyama
17:05

Identity Red Flags Slow EC Nominations in Sembabule

22 Sep 2020, 17:03 Comments 81 Views Sembabule, Uganda Election Politics Analysis
An aspirant who has showed up for nomination for 2021 election, the process is slowed down in Sembabule over people wrongly filling the forms

An aspirant who has showed up for nomination for 2021 election, the process is slowed down in Sembabule over people wrongly filling the forms

In short
Barbra Busingye, the EC district Registrar for Sembabule says that many aspirants submitted incorrect particulars of their seconders especially when it comes to capturing their Voter Identification Numbers or National Identification Numbers-NIN, which are mandatory requirements for a candidate’s nomination.

 

Tagged with: 2020 nomination exercise Effects  of Voter Education Incorrect Aspirants details Local Government candidates Nomination process Nomination slows down in Sembabule Wrong Voter Identification Number candidates turned away on nomination in Sembabule
Mentioned: Chairperson of Electoral Commission Sembabule District Electoral Commission Registrar

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.