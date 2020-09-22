Identity Red Flags Slow EC Nominations in Sembabule

An aspirant who has showed up for nomination for 2021 election, the process is slowed down in Sembabule over people wrongly filling the forms

In short

Barbra Busingye, the EC district Registrar for Sembabule says that many aspirants submitted incorrect particulars of their seconders especially when it comes to capturing their Voter Identification Numbers or National Identification Numbers-NIN, which are mandatory requirements for a candidate’s nomination.