IEA: Oil Investment Drought Source Of Concern

5 Mar 2018, 19:05 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
There is concern that investment in Oil and gas has not rebounded as expected.

In short
he head of the International Energy Agency IEA, Dr. Fatih Birol, says the weak global investment picture in the oil and gas sector remains a source of concern. Birol in a statement on Monday said more investment in global oil and gas exploration and production is crucial to ensure future supplies are able to meet growing demand.

 

