IFMS Hindering Utilization of UGX 201M COVID-19 Cash for Gulu City

In short
Gulu City was elevated from a municipal to city status in July last year but its new details had not been fed into the IFMS by the Ministry of Finance. This has greatly weighed down and hindered the utilization of money in its bank accounts.
IFMS Hindering Utilization of UGX 201M COVID-19 Cash for Gulu City8 Sep 2021, 12:58 Comments 93 Views Gulu, Uganda Local government Northern Updates
In short
Mentioned: Gulu City Ministry of Finance
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.