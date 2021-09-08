Emmy Daniel Ojara
IFMS Hindering Utilization of UGX 201M COVID-19 Cash for Gulu City

8 Sep 2021
Gulu City Town Clerk, Moses Otimong. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
Gulu City was elevated from a municipal to city status in July last year but its new details had not been fed into the IFMS by the Ministry of Finance. This has greatly weighed down and hindered the utilization of money in its bank accounts.

 

