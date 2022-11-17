IG Arrests Kichwamba Principal, Deputy

In short
A statement from the IG shows that between July and October 2022, while performing his duties as Principal UTC Kichwamba, Mukwasiibwe irregularly procured goods and services worth Shillings 130million contrary to provisions in the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act and caused the government financial loss of Shillings 83million meant for various activities at the Institute.
IG Arrests Kichwamba Principal, Deputy17 Nov 2022, 10:08 Comments 103 Views Court Education Crime Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.