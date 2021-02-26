IG Builds System to Trace Wealth of Leaders from URA, URSB, NIRA

In short
“With the IG-ODS, a leader is not able to submit incomplete information and thus the system has solved the problem of incomplete declarations, which also eases verification,” says Anet Twine, the Director Leadership Code.
The agency has now launched what they call ‘IG-ODS Phase II’, which will help access the data in other government agencies, which will make it easy to verify data submitted by a leader through comparison.
IG Builds System to Trace Wealth of Leaders from URA, URSB, NIRA26 Feb 2021, 19:48 Comments 166 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Corruption
Mentioned: Inspectorate of Government (IG)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.