IG Directs Sacking of Amuru Fisheries Officer For Forging UCE Results

21 Apr 2022, 12:27 Comments 140 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Crime Local government Updates

According to an investigation report from IG, Baguma applied for the position of a fisheries officer in Amuru District Local Government on May 12, 2016, and stated that he had completed his UCE at Akalo Secondary School in 2000.

 

Mentioned: Amuru District Local Government Inspectorate of Government (IG)

